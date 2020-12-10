VDH: Scott County reports 20th COVID death, 282 new cases in SWVA

New COVID cases are spiking rapidly in Southwest Virginia, where 7-day new case rate trends are 30 percent above 14-day trends.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 282 new COVID-19 cases and one new death according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The region has the highest community spread rates in the entire state. Surging new cases have put the eight counties and two independent cities’ seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 people to 83.2.

Yesterday, Virginia’s seven-day rate was 41.3, which ranked 45th among the states.

Southwest Virginia’s rate is roughly equal to the 13th-highest state. Of the state’s 133 counties and independent cities, Wednesday’s report from the New York Times showed seven Southwest Virginia counties in the top 25 and all regional localities in the top 45 for seven-day new case averages.

Scott County reported its 20th COVID-19 death on Thursday. The region’s 14-day trend of average new daily hospitalizations reached 8.36, marking the sixth day in a row it had reached a new high.

Washington County reported 63 new cases alone.

Wise, Tazewell, Smyth and Russell Counties each reported more than 30 new cases.

Statewide, VDH reported 235,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 271,043.

VDH reports there have been 3,940 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 15,331 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 392 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 634 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (9 new cases)

Buchanan County – 558 cases / 40hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 446 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (16 new cases)

Lee County – 1,094 cases / 53 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (28 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 105 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 1,043 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (31 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 948 cases / 61 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (24 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,264 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (36 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 1,364 cases/ 56 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (38 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 2,179 cases / 143 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (63 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,443 cases / 76 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (33 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

