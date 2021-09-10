VDH reports highest new delta COVID-19 case count as rates spike in several counties

New COVID case rates continue increasing faster in rural Southwest Virginia than the rest of the state, and are 80% higher as of Sept. 10.

Region’s case rate up 17% in past week, state up just 3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 318 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths and seven new hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia on Friday.

This marks the highest new case count during the current surge the region continues to experience.

Southwest Virginia’s “community spread rate” of 500 new weekly cases per 100,000 is now 80% higher than the state rate of 277 and is growing faster. The regional figure increased 17% from a week ago, from 427, while the state rate is up just 3% over the week, from 269.

The biggest spike has been in Russell County, where the rate is up 61% since last Friday — from 444 to 714. Lee and Washington counties rates are up by 27% and 25% and are both above 500, as are rates in Tazewell and Scott counties.

The higher rates are reflected in higher per capita death and hospitalization rates as well.

Two new deaths were reported out of Lee County, and a single new death due to the virus was reported in Wise County.

VDH reported 606,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sept. 10.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 801,827.

VDH reports there have been 10,170 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,951 cases / 139 hospitalizations / 41 deaths (15 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,900 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 1,242 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (13 new cases)

Lee County – 2,914 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (34 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Norton – 404 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (7 new cases)

Russell County – 2,875 cases / 142 hospitalizations / 42 deaths (48 new cases)

Scott County – 2,378 cases / 150 hospitalizations / 66 deaths (36 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 3,582 cases / 230 hospitalizations / 97 deaths (26 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 4,645 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (47 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 6,201 cases / 480 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (65 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 4,059 cases / 202 hospitalizations / 113 deaths (26 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

