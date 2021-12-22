VDH reports highest 1-day case increase in Virginia since January

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Wednesday reported its highest single-day case increase since the surge following last holiday season last January, data show.

The state saw an increase of 5,972 new cases on Wednesday.

According to VDH, the state’s seven-day case is up by 54% since last week — from 212 cases per 100,000 people to 327 cases per 100,000.

While statewide seven-day case rates have yet to surpass that of Southwest Virginia, it is likely to eclipse regional case rates as Omicron surges through the U.S.

Southwest Virginia saw five new deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, with one new death each in Dickenson and Smyth counties. Russell County recorded three new deaths due to COVID-19.

News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area in Southwest Virginia reported 189 new cases on Wednesday, with Tazewell and Wise counties attributing to the most new cases at 41 and 33, respectively.

Seven new hospitalizations were recorded in the Southwest Virginia region — Smyth, Washington and Wise counties each had two, and Smyth County recorded one new hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Statewide, VDH reported 755,951 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 22.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,034,107

VDH reports there have been 12,781 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,646 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (22 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,013 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 2,134 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Lee County – 4,051 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 724 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 4,496 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 new deaths)

Scott County – 3,663 cases / 187 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (10 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,509 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (19 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 6,576 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (41 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,884 cases / 693 hospitalizations / 168 deaths (28 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 6,341 cases / 256 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (33 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.