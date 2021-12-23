VDH reports another single-day COVID case record since last holiday surge

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday reported another single-day record for COVID-19 cases across the state since the last holiday surge.

VDH data show that the state saw 6,473 new cases since Wednesday.

In Southwest Virginia, 202 new COVID-19 cases were reported across News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area.

Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties accounted for the most new cases, with 37 new cases, 37 new cases and 29 new cases, respectively.

No new deaths due to the novel coronavirus virus were reported in the Southwest Virginia region on Thursday, but several hospitalizations were recorded.

The hospitalizations were reported in Buchanan County (2) and Scott County (1).

Statewide, VDH reported 760,209 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 23.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,040,580.

VDH reports there have been 12,813 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,655 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (9 new cases)

Buchanan County – 3,032 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (19 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 2,141 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 33 deaths (7 new cases)

Lee County – 4,059 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (8 new cases)

Norton – 726 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 4,513 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (17 new cases)

Scott County – 3,681 cases / 188 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (18 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,528 cases / 349 hospitalizations / 136 deaths (19 new cases)

Tazewell County – 6,613 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (37 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,921 cases / 693 hospitalizations / 168 deaths (37 new cases)

Wise County – 6,370 cases / 256 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (29 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.