VDH reports 98 new cases in southwest Virginia Thursday, 1 new death reported in Russell County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 146,957 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Thursday, with 98 cases reported in the southwest Virginia region.

VDH is reporting 8578 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 155,535.

VDH said there have been 3,097 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state as of Thursday. Southwest Virginia reported one death in the region on Thursday in Russell County.

On Thursday, VDH reported 11,299 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 94 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 199 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 196 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (8 new cases)

Dickenson County – 108 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 310 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 39 cases / 4 hospitalizations (No new cases)

Russell County – 318 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (8 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Scott County – 210 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (5 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 561 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (12 new cases)

Tazewell County – 358 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (14 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 685 cases / 71 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (25 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 464 cases / 33 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (8 new cases,)

The 98 cases reported in southwest Virginia on Thursday marks a sharp daily increase, the largest in at least two months.

VDH reported the first death of the week in Russell County, breaking a four-day streak of no deaths reported.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

