VDH reports 50 new cases in southwest Virginia Friday 1 new death reported in Russell County

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- The Virginia Department of Health reported 147,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday, with 50 new cases reported in the southwest Virginia region.

VDH is reporting 8,721 probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 156,649.

VDH said there have been 3,110 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state as of Friday. Southwest Virginia reported one death in the region on Friday in Russell County, the second day in a row a new death has been reported in the county.

As of Friday, VDH reported 11,352 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 95 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered.County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 203 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 200 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 108 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (No new cases)

Lee County – 315 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 39 cases / 4 hospitalizations (No new cases)

Russell County – 331 cases / 30 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (13 new cases)

Scott County – 214 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (4 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 562 cases / 50 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 363 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 699 cases / 72 hospitalizations / 21 deaths (14 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 464 cases / 33 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (No new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

