VDH reports 178 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia Tuesday; 6 more deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases out of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

According to the department, News Channel 11’s nine-county viewing area also saw 11 additional hospitalizations and six new deaths overnight.

The new hospitalizations due to the virus include one new hospitalization each in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Scott, Smyth and Tazewell counties. Washington County, Virginia, recorded two new hospitalizations, and Wise County reported the most, with three new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths related to the virus were reported as follows: two deaths each in Buchanan and Wise counties, along with one death each reported out of Dickenson and Washington counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 714,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 30.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 969,116.

VDH reports there have been 12,350 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Nov. 29.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,403 cases / 183 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (9 new cases)

Buchanan County – 2,824 cases / 160 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 2 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,956 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Lee County – 3,914 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (13 new cases)

Norton – 655 cases / 35 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 4,130 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (17 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 3,425 cases / 178 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (15 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,175 cases / 330 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (13 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 6,098 cases / 225 hospitalizations / 119 deaths (20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 8,110 cases / 644 hospitalizations / 159 deaths (36 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Wise County – 5,888 cases / 239 hospitalizations / 132 deaths (21 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

