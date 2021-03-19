VDH removes 8 COVID-19 deaths from Southwest Virginia county totals Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia on Friday, but several coronavirus-related deaths were removed from the county totals.

VDH removed two deaths from the totals of Buchanan, Washington and Smyth Counties.

Russell and Wise Counties also had a death removed from both of their totals.

Statewide, VDH reported 472,799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 602,182.

VDH reports there have been 8,450 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,244 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 30 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,337 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (2 new cases/ -2 deaths)

Dickenson County – 889 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,346 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 44 deaths

Norton – 246 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 2,094 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (3 new cases/ -1 death)

Scott County – 1,653 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,562 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (-1 hospitalization/ -2 deaths)

Tazewell County – 3,325 cases/ 146 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 4,400 cases / 362 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (8 new cases/ -2 deaths)

Wise County – 2,943 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (1 new case/ -1 death)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

