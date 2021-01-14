VDH: Pennington Gap Walgreens to offer COVID-19 antigen testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health says it has expanded its partnership with Walgreens to bring rapid COVID-19 antigen testing to more Walgreens locations, including one in Southwest Virginia.

According to the health department, the Walgreens in Pennington Gap, located at 5261 US Hwy 421, will be among the 15 locations to offer the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test free of charge.

“VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers,” the health department said in a news release.

Walgreens pharmacy personnel will oversee a patient’s self-administration of the test, which will be processed at the pharmacy with results provided to the patient within 24 hours. Tests will be administered via drive-thru.

Testing will be available to adults and children three years and older who meet certain screening criteria. Appointments can be made by following the steps on Walgreens’ website.

The fifteen Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations are listed below:

Chesapeake: 1168 George Washington Hwy North

Collinsville: 3590 Virginia Ave

Fairfax (Centreville): 13926 Lee Hwy

Giles (Pearisburg): 121 North Main St

Lee (Pennington Gap): 5261 US Hwy 421

North Dinwiddie: 26036 Cox Rd

Northumberland (Callao): 17422 Richmond Rd.

Patrick (Stuart): 140 South Main St.

Pulaski: 901 Memorial Dr.

Pulaski (Dublin): 240 Broad St.

Richmond: 4845 Laburnum Ave

Rockingham (Timberville): 14111 Timber Way

Shenandoah (Woodstock): 120 West Reservoir Rd.

South Boston: 3220 Halifax Rd

Suffolk: 118 West Constance Rd.

For more testing options, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.