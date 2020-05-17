VDH: Over 30K COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 1,009 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 30,388 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
VDH said there have been 1,009 deaths across the state along with 3,775 hospitalizations.
Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
