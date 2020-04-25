VDH: Over 12K cases in the Commonwealth, 436 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 12,366 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

VDH said there have been 436 deaths across the state along with 1,942 hospitalizations.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 13 cases

Lee County – 8 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 1 hospitalization

Russell County – 3 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 5 cases / 1 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 4 cases

Washington County, Va. – 30 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 20 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

