VDH now reporting COVID-19 contact tracing information

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health announced it is now reporting information related to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Contact tracing involves finding people who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus and providing guidance to prevent them from spreading it.

The newly available information includes the percent of cases reached within 24 hours, the number of contacts of cases who are undergoing public health monitoring, and the percentage of contacts that were unable to be reached or have yet to be reached.

The VDH has 1,200 contact tracers across 35 health districts across the Commonwealth.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.