VDH: No new COVID-19 related deaths reported in SWVA, 38 new cases reported Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, and two new hospitalizations Sunday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). No new deaths were reported in the area.

Wise County saw the biggest rise in cases with 13 newly reported COVID-19 cases, followed by Washington County with 4, Russell County with 3, Dickenson and Lee Counties each with two and Smyth County and the City of Norton both reported one new case each.

Statewide, VDH reported 209,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 235,942.

VDH reports there have been 4,058 coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 14,269 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 303 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 530 cases / 28 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Buchanan County – 417 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths

Dickenson County – 262 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 920 cases / 45 hospitalizations/ 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 82 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 792 cases / 59 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 778 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 1,037 cases / 68 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 1,047 cases/ 48 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths

Washington County, Va. – 1,725 cases / 120 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 1,215 cases / 69 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (13 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

