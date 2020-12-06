VDH: No new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia Sunday, 15 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 282 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 15 new hospitalizations Sunday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Scott County Sunday saw the highest amount of newly reported COVID-19 cases with 51, trailed by Washington County with 50.
Statewide, VDH reported 223,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 255,053.
VDH reports there have been 3,822 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 14,926 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 369 probable virus-related hospitalizations.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 604 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Buchanan County – 518 cases / 34 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (22 new case/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Dickenson County – 346 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases)
Lee County – 1,029 cases / 49 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (17 new cases)
Norton – 97 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases)
Russell County – 932 cases / 65 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 875 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (51 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Smyth County – 1,170 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (36 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 1,198 cases/ 53 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (41 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 2,016 cases / 132 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (50 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 1,347 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
