VDH: No new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia Sunday, 15 new hospitalizations

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 282 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 15 new hospitalizations Sunday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

Scott County Sunday saw the highest amount of newly reported COVID-19 cases with 51, trailed by Washington County with 50.

Statewide, VDH reported 223,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 255,053.

VDH reports there have been 3,822 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Sunday morning that there are 14,926 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 369 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 604 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 518 cases / 34 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (22 new case/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Dickenson County – 346 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Lee County – 1,029 cases / 49 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (17 new cases)

Norton – 97 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Russell County – 932 cases / 65 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 875 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (51 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Smyth County – 1,170 cases / 78 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (36 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Tazewell County – 1,198 cases/ 53 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (41 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 2,016 cases / 132 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (50 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 1,347 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (27 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.