VDH: No new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 18 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus on Wednesday.

Smyth County and the City of Norton reported decreases in their case totals.

Statewide, VDH reported 529,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 680,340.

VDH reports there have been 9,635 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,587 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 37 deaths

Buchanan County – 1,532 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 981 cases / 45 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 2,434 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 289 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (-1 case)

Russell County – 2,311 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 40 deaths

Scott County – 1,870 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,984 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (-4 cases)

Tazewell County – 3,758 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 75 deaths (4 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 5,022 cases / 440 hospitalizations / 111 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,273 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 103 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

