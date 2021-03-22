VDH: No new COVID-19 deaths in Southwest Virginia, 11 new cases

Local Coronavirus Coverage

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Southwest Virginia Monday.

Statewide, VDH reported 475,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 605,967.

VDH reports there have been 8,484 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,245 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (1 new case)
Buchanan County – 1,338 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 36 deaths
Dickenson County – 893 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths
Lee County – 2,346 cases / 102 hospitalizations / 44 deaths
Norton – 247 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths
Russell County – 2,105 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (1 new case)
Scott County – 1,665 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (2 new cases)
Smyth County – 2,573 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (5 new cases)
Tazewell County – 3,329 cases/ 146 hospitalizations / 64 deaths
Washington County, Va. – 4,406 cases / 365 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (-1 case / 1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 2,948 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (2 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

