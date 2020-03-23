VDH: New public call centers for COVID-19 activated across Virginia health districts, including SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Public health call centers have been opened across Virginia by state health districts to answer questions about COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

A release from VDH says the call centers will provide information about the virus and its symptoms, as well as how to best minimize exposure and how to get tested.

Virginians are welcome to call any of the centers, but it is recommended you call the center closest to you.

Alleghany Health District – Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties. (855-949-8378)

– Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig and Roanoke counties. (855-949-8378) Central Shenandoah Health District – Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties. Cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro. (855-949-8378)

Central Virginia Health District – Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, City of Lynchburg. 434-477-7266 or 434-447-5965

– Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties, City of Lynchburg. 434-477-7266 or 434-447-5965 Cumberland Plateau Health District – Buchanan (276-935-4591), Dickenson (276-926-4979), Russell (276-889-7621) and Tazewell (276-988-5585) counties.

Lenowisco Health District – Lee (2716-346-2011), Scott (276-386-1312), Wise (276-328-8000) counties. City of Norton (276-328-8000).

– Lee (2716-346-2011), Scott (276-386-1312), Wise (276-328-8000) counties. City of Norton (276-328-8000). Mount Rogers Health District – Bland County (276-688-3642), Bristol City (276-642-7335), Carroll County (276-730-3180), Galax City (276-236-6127), Grayson County (276-773-2961), Smyth County (276-781-7460), Washington County (276-676-5604), Wythe County (276-228-5507).

New River Health District – Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties. City of Radford. 540-267-8240

– Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties. City of Radford. 540-267-8240 Pittsylvania-Danville Health District – Pittsylvania County and City of Danville. 434-766-9828

– Pittsylvania County and City of Danville. 434-766-9828 Richmond – Statewide. 877-ASK-VDH-3

– Statewide. 877-ASK-VDH-3 Roanoke City Health District – City of Roanoke 855-949-8378

– City of Roanoke 855-949-8378 West Piedmont Health District – Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties. City of Martinsville 276 -638-2311.

