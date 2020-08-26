VDH: New COVID-19 deaths reported in Washington, Tazewell counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 110,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The total number of probable and confirmed cases in Virginia is 115,458.

VDH said there have been 2,382 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 133 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Wednesda, VDH reported 9,264 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 62 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 109 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 2 death (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 97 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 58 cases / 6 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases)

Lee County – 172 cases / 13 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Norton – 26 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Russell County – 172 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 144 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Smyth County – 233 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Tazewell County – 178 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 326 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 310 cases / 27 hospitalizations / 5 deaths

On Wednesday, VDH reported 20 new local cases in Southwest Virginia.

VDH reported two new local deaths related to COVID-19.

Tazewell County reported its first COVID-19 death on Wednesday, and Washington County reported its eighth death.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

