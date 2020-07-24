VDH: New COVID-19 deaths reported in Scott, Smyth and Russell counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 79,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 82,364.

VDH said there have been 1,964 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 7,472 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 43 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 34 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 62 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 12 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 61 cases / 4 hospitalizations (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 9 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new cases)

Russell County – 38 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 33 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 86 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 57 cases / 1 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 131 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (12 new cases)

Wise County – 61 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

On Friday, VDH reported 38 new cases in our region and three new deaths.

Russell, Smyth and Scott counties all reported one new death each. This is the first reported death in Russell County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

