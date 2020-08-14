VDH: New COVID-19 deaths reported in Russell, Wise counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 100,603 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 104,838.

VDH said there have been 2,255 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 115 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 8,597 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 53 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 91 cases / 8 hospitalizations (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 83 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 49 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 140 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 140 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Scott County – 112 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

Smyth County – 160 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 127 cases / 9 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 250 cases / 24 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 208 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (7 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

On Friday, VDH reported 31 new cases in Southwest Virginia along with one new death each in Russell and Wise counties.

This marks Wise County’s fifth reported COVID-19 death and Russell County’s third.

Southwest Virginia has now reported 23 total COVID-19 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

