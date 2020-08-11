VDH: New COVID-19 deaths reported in Buchanan, Washington counties; 61 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 97,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 101,745.

VDH said there have been 2,232 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 112 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 8,407 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 51 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 88 cases / 7 hospitalizations (8 new cases)

Buchanan County – 80 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 48 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (5 new cases)

Lee County – 125 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Norton – 21 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new case)

Russell County – 130 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 111 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 151 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 122 cases / 8 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 231 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new death)

Wise County – 168 cases / 20 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (27 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

On Tuesday, VDH reported 61 new cases in Southwest Virginia, 27 of which were reported in Wise County.

Buchanan County reported its first COVID-19 related death.

Washington County also reported a new death, bringing the county’s total to 6.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

