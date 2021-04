VDH: New COVID-19 deaths in Wise & Smyth Counties, 57 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

The new deaths were reported in Wise and Smyth Counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 489,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 627,605.

VDH reports there have been 8,716 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,306 cases / 87 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 1,355 cases / 97 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 911 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,372 cases / 105 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (-1 new case)

Norton – 257 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 2,174 cases / 127 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (4 new cases)

Scott County – 1,724 cases / 116 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (9 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,660 cases / 184 hospitalizations / 90 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,420 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (9 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 4,531 cases / 382 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 3,002 cases / 155 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new death)

