VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Wise County; 43 new cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 99,428 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of probable cases in Virginia is 103,622.

VDH said there have been 2,248 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 115 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 8,540 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 52 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 90 cases / 7 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 81 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 49 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 135 cases / 9 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 136 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 111 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Smyth County – 158 cases / 11 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Tazewell County – 126 cases / 9 hospitalizations (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 242 cases / 23 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 201 cases / 21 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (20 new cases/ 1 new death)

On Thursday, VDH reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia.

VDH reported a new COVID-19 death in Wise County on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

