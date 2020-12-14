VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Smyth County, 208 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 208 new COVID-19 cases and one new death according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new death was reported in Smyth County, bringing the county to a total of 38 COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, VDH reported 246,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 285,149.

VDH reports there have been 4,009 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Monday morning that there are 15,651 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 422 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 681 cases / 36 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (7 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Buchanan County – 595 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (12 new cases)
Dickenson County – 487 cases / 20 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (10 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Lee County – 1,168 cases / 54 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (27 new cases)
Norton – 108 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)
Russell County – 1,117 cases / 73 hospitalizations / 11 deaths (17 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Scott County – 1,003 cases / 64 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (16 new cases)
Smyth County – 1,388 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (33 new cases/ 1 new death)
Tazewell County – 1,549 cases/ 60 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (29 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Washington County, Va. – 2,355 cases / 149 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (44 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 1,540 cases / 81 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (12 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

