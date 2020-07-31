VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 41 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 86,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 89,888.

VDH said there have been 2067 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 107 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Friday, VDH reported 7,820 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 57 cases / 6 hospitalizations (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 71 cases / 2 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 22 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Lee County – 91 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (5 new cases/ 1 new death)

Norton – 11 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Scott County – 51 cases / 6 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

Smyth County – 107 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 87 cases / 5 hospitalizations (6 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 170 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (6 new cases)

Wise County – 79 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (4 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported a new COVID-19 related death in Lee County, the county’s first.

41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.