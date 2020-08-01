VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Lee County, 41 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 87,367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 90,801.

VDH said there have been 2,105 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 110 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Saturday, VDH reported 7,862 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 48 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 59 cases / 6 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 71 cases / 2 hospitalization

Dickenson County – 23 cases / 2 hospitalizations (1 new case / 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 95 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 1 death (4 new cases)

Norton – 13 cases / 2 hospitalizations (2 new cases)

Russell County – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Scott County – 53 cases / 7 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 112 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 92 cases / 5 hospitalizations (5 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 172 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (2 new cases)

Wise County – 84 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

On Saturday, VDH reported three new COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Southwest Virginia.

28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Southwest Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

