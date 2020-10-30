VDH: New COVID-19 death reported in Buchanan County, 107 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 166,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Friday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 179,639.

VDH reports there have been 3,391 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Thursday morning that there are 12,368 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 143 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 304 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (20 new cases)

Buchanan County – 273 cases / 17 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (5 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 146 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Lee County – 516 cases / 33 hospitalizations/ 10 deaths (7 new cases)

Norton – 51 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 507 cases / 41 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (13 new cases)

Scott County – 423 cases / 29 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (19 new cases)

Smyth County – 638 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (5 new cases)

Tazewell County – 546 cases / 29 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (17 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 1,019 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (9 new cases)

Wise County – 669 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (9 new cases)

On Friday, VDH reported 107 new COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia and one new death.

The new death was reported in Buchanan County, for a total of four deaths reported from the coronavirus. Buchanan County had previously reported a new death on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.