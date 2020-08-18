VDH: New COVID-19 death in Washington County, Va.; 46 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 103,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 108,282.

VDH said there have been 2,278 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 118 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Tuesday, VDH reported 8,793 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 56 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 100 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Buchanan County – 84 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 54 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 152 cases / 11 hospitalizations/ 2 death (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 22 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 160 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 127 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (7 new cases)

Smyth County – 182 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (11 new cases / 2 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 138 cases / 10 hospitalizations (7 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 290 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (2 new cases/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 256 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (12 new cases)

On Tuesday, VDH reported a new COVID-19 death in Washington County.

VDH also reported 46 new cases in Southwest Virginia on Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

