VDH: New COVID-19 death in Washington County, 97 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new death was reported in Washington County, which also reported 38 new cases. Buchanan County reported the highest jump by population, with 15 new cases.

The eight-county region (including two cities) has a 14-day “community spread” rate of 44.0 new daily cases per 100,000. Virginia’s statewide rate according to the CDC is 16.5.

Community spread rates of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia are more than double the state average as of Nov. 16.

Statewide, VDH reported 185,525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Monday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 204,637.

VDH reports there have been 3,533 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Monday morning that there are 13,332 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 220 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 433 cases / 25 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (6 new cases)

Buchanan County – 328 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (15 new cases)

Dickenson County – 207 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Lee County – 744 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (5 new cases)

Norton – 63 cases / 5 hospitalizations

Russell County – 692 cases / 51 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (7 new cases)

Scott County – 627 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 11 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 832 cases / 59 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 1,471 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (32 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 1,028 cases / 52 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (22 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and a new death in Washington County.

Washington County also reported 32 new cases on Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.