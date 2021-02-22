VDH: New COVID-19 death in Washington County, 16 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Southwest Virginia Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new death was reported in Washington County, bringing the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 92.

Statewide, VDH reported 446,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 565,270.

VDH reports there have been 6,445 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,210 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (-1 case)

Buchanan County – 1,288 cases / 90 hospitalizations / 32 deaths

Dickenson County – 868 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths

Lee County – 2,259 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (4 new cases)

Norton – 236 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 5 deaths

Russell County – 2,004 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (1 new case)

Scott County – 1,570 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,502 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,159 cases/ 129 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,240 cases / 338 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (1 new case / 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,811 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (3 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

