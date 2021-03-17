VDH: New COVID-19 death in Smyth County, 43 new cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Southwest Virginia Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new death was reported in Smyth County.

Statewide, VDH reported 470,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 598,468.

VDH reports there have been 8,470 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,236 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 1,333 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 884 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,340 cases / 101 hospitalizations / 44 deaths (9 new cases)

Norton – 244 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,086 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,638 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,559 cases / 177 hospitalizations / 91 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 3,313 cases/ 144 hospitalizations / 63 deaths (10 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 4,383 cases / 362 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (11 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Wise County – 2,935 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 93 deaths (2 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.