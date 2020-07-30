VDH: New COVID-19 death in Smyth County; 27 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 85,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 88,904.

VDH said there have been 2035 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 106 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 7,740 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 46 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 50 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 69 cases / 2 hospitalization (2 new cases)

Dickenson County – 21 cases / 1 hospitalization (3 new cases)

Lee County – 86 cases / 7 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Norton – 10 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 60 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Scott County – 47 cases / 6 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 102 cases / 7 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (5 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 81 cases / 5 hospitalizations (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 164 cases / 18 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (7 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 75 cases / 14 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (1 new case)

On Thursday, VDH reported 27 new cases in Southwest Virginia and a new COVID-19 death in Smyth County.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

