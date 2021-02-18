VDH: New COVID-19 death in Scott County, 47 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – 47 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Southwest Virginia Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new death was reported in Scott County.

Statewide, VDH reported 441,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 557,896.

VDH reports there have been 6,096 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,211 cases / 75 hospitalizations / 27 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 1,282 cases / 89 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (15 new cases)

Dickenson County – 858 cases / 38 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,251 cases / 88 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 235 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Russell County – 2,004 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (16 new cases/ 4 new hospitalizations)

Scott County – 1,561 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (7 new cases/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,487 cases / 164 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (-1 case)

Tazewell County – 3,150 cases/ 127 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (1 new case/ -2 hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 4,235 cases / 335 hospitalizations / 88 deaths (-3 cases/ -2 hospitalizations)

Wise County – 2,789 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 85 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

