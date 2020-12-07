VDH: New COVID-19 death in Scott County, 174 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Scott County Monday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). 

Tazewell County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Statewide, VDH reported 226,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 258,870.

VDH reports there have been 3,829 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Monday morning that there are 14,983 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 373 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 612 cases / 30 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (8 new cases)
Buchanan County – 532 cases / 35 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (14 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 358 cases / 16 hospitalizations/ 2 deaths (12 new cases)
Lee County – 1,041 cases / 50 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (12 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Norton – 97 cases / 5 hospitalizations
Russell County – 942 cases / 66 hospitalizations / 9 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 896 cases / 59 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (21 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)
Smyth County – 1,181 cases / 80 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (11 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 1,198 cases/ 53 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (38 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 2,049 cases / 134 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (33 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 1,362 cases / 74 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

