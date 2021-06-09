VDH: New COVID-19 death in Scott County, 15 new cases in Southwest Virginia

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

The new death was reported in Scott County.

Statewide, VDH reported 526,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 677,210.

VDH reports there have been 9,499 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,577 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (1 new case)
Buchanan County – 1,497 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 956 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (1 new case)
Lee County – 2,433 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths
Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths
Russell County – 2,301 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths
Scott County – 1,858 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)
Smyth County – 2,971 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case)
Tazewell County – 3,718 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (3 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 4,993 cases / 433 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (1 new case/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Wise County – 3,258 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (1 new case)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss