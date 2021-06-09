VDH: New COVID-19 death in Scott County, 15 new cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia on Wednesday.

The new death was reported in Scott County.

Statewide, VDH reported 526,992 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 677,210.

VDH reports there have been 9,499 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,577 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (1 new case)

Buchanan County – 1,497 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 956 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (1 new case)

Lee County – 2,433 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,301 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths

Scott County – 1,858 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 2,971 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 96 deaths (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 3,718 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,993 cases / 433 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (1 new case/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,258 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 101 deaths (1 new case)

