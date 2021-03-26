VDH: New COVID-19 death in Lee County, 29 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia Friday.

The new death was reported in Lee County, according to VDH.

Statewide, VDH reported 479,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 612,062.

VDH reports there have been 8,514 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,258 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,352 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 900 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)

Lee County – 2,354 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (1 new death)

Norton – 248 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths

Russell County – 2,125 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (3 new cases)

Scott County – 1,677 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (-1 hospitalization)

Smyth County – 2,594 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (2 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,356 cases/ 148 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,441 cases / 368 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 2,968 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (8 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

