VDH: New COVID-19 death in Lee County, 29 new cases

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Southwest Virginia Friday.

The new death was reported in Lee County, according to VDH.

Statewide, VDH reported 479,005 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 612,062.

VDH reports there have been 8,514 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,258 cases / 83 hospitalizations / 30 deaths (3 new cases)
Buchanan County – 1,352 cases / 95 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (3 new cases)
Dickenson County – 900 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (2 new cases)
Lee County – 2,354 cases / 104 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (1 new death)
Norton – 248 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths
Russell County – 2,125 cases / 126 hospitalizations / 34 deaths (3 new cases)
Scott County – 1,677 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (-1 hospitalization)
Smyth County – 2,594 cases / 181 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (2 new cases)
Tazewell County – 3,356 cases/ 148 hospitalizations / 64 deaths (3 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 4,441 cases / 368 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (5 new cases)
Wise County – 2,968 cases / 154 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (8 new cases)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COMPLETE-CORONAVIRUS-COVERAGE-BANNER-1-1-1.png

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss