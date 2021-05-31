VDH: New COVID-19 death in Dickenson County, 10 new cases in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported ten new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the virus on Monday.

The new death was reported in Dickenson County, marking its 17th known death related to the virus.

Statewide, VDH reported 525,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 675,538.

VDH reports there have been 9,439 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,566 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (2 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,473 cases / 107 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 953 cases / 42 hospitalizations / 17 deaths (1 new case/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 2,436 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 48 deaths

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,292 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,858 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 59 deaths

Smyth County – 2,967 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 95 deaths

Tazewell County – 3,699 cases / 171 hospitalizations / 72 deaths (3 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,980 cases / 428 hospitalizations / 110 deaths

Wise County – 3,241 cases / 168 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (1 new case)

