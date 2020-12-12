VDH: New COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia reaches record high Saturday, 3 new deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 229 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The new deaths were recorded in Scott and Washington Counties.

Washington County reported 59 new cases Saturday.





Statewide, VDH reported 241,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 278,615.

VDH reports there have been 4,005 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Saturday morning that there are 15,552 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 415 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 663 cases / 34 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 579 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (9 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 471 cases / 18 hospitalizations/ 3 deaths (8 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Lee County – 1,121 cases / 54 hospitalizations/ 15 deaths (18 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 106 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Russell County – 1,088 cases / 70 hospitalizations / 10 deaths (26 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 978 cases / 63 hospitalizations / 22 deaths (18 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 2 new deaths)

Smyth County – 1,320 cases / 84 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (26 new cases)

Tazewell County – 1,493 cases/ 59 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (89 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 2,280 cases / 145 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (59 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Wise County – 1,507 cases / 81 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (45 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.