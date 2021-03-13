VDH: Net gain of 29 COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia, 1 new death reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 and one new death were reported in Southwest Virginia Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The new death was reported in Washington County, Virginia.

Both Bristol, Virginia and Buchanan County reported two fewer COVID-19 cases than previously reported, making Saturday’s net gain of COVID-19 cases 29.

Statewide, VDH reported 467,237 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 593,562.

VDH reports there have been 8,352 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,233 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (-2 cases)

Buchanan County – 1,328 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (-2 cases)

Dickenson County – 881 cases / 39 hospitalizations / 15 deaths

Lee County – 2,327 cases / 99 hospitalizations / 43 deaths (2 new cases)

Norton – 244 cases / 17 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (2 new cases)

Russell County – 2,076 cases / 124 hospitalizations / 35 deaths (6 new cases)

Scott County – 1,625 cases / 114 hospitalizations / 50 deaths (5 new cases)

Smyth County – 2,548 cases / 176 hospitalizations / 89 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 3,290 cases/ 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (8 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 4,357 cases / 360 hospitalizations / 102 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Wise County – 2,925 cases / 153 hospitalizations / 93 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

