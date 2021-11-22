VDH: Five of Virginia’s 10 highest COVID case rates in Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s new COVID case rate continued its rise over the weekend and remains 2.4 times higher than Virginia’s overall rate.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Five of the 10 highest COVID-19 new case rates are in Southwest Virginia, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data released Monday. The area’s COVID hospitalization and death rates also increased over the weekend while state rates fell.

The nine-county region’s seven-day rolling case rate rose again over the weekend as VDH reported 242 new cases regionally. It’s now at 326 new weekly cases per 100,000 population, well over double the state’s average of 135.

VDH also reported nine new COVID hospitalizations and seven new deaths regionally over the weekend — an amount equating to more than four times the region’s share of the population in hospitalizations and nearly four times its share in deaths.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate has again reached quadruple the state’s rate.

The region’s new death rate has crept back up the past several days.

The new case rate is the highest it’s been since October 20.

Dickenson County has seen the biggest recent spike, and over the weekend its rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population hit 831 — more than eight times the rate considered “high transmission” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 10 Virginia counties have rates above 300, with Dickenson and Craig County (at 935) far higher than any others.

Other regional counties above 300 include Scott, which is third-highest in the state at 524, and Buchanan (376), Russell (372) and Wise (329).

The new hospitalizations reported included three in Smyth County, two in Washington and one each in the cities of Bristol and Norton and in Lee and Buchanan counties. News Channel 11 includes the cities of Norton and Bristol in Wise and Washington counties’ overall rates.

New reported deaths included three in Buchanan County and one each in Lee, Smyth, Tazewell and Wise counties.

The seven-day new hospitalization rate has increased in the past week after dipping to its lowest level since August early last week. It stood at 12.1 new weekly hospitalizations per 100,000 Monday — four times the statewide rate of 3.0.

Statewide, VDH reported 707,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Nov. 22.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 957,570.

VDH reports there have been 12,211 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia since Friday.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,357 cases / 182 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (10 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 2,718 cases / 158 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (16 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 new deaths)

Dickenson County – 1,879 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (40 new cases)

Lee County – 3,867 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (22 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Norton – 632 cases / 32 hospitalizations / 15 deaths (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization)

Russell County – 4,047 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 68 deaths (27 new cases)

Scott County – 3,384 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 83 deaths (21 new cases)

Smyth County – 5,103 cases / 329 hospitalizations / 123 deaths (14 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 5,981 cases / 223 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (28 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,940 cases / 635 hospitalizations / 156 deaths (32 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 5,746 cases / 234 hospitalizations / 130 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new death)

