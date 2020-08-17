VDH: First COVID-19 death reported in Bristol, Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 103,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The number of probable cases in Virginia is 107,421.

VDH said there have been 2,268 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 117 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, VDH reported 8,713 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 54 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 100 cases / 8 hospitalizations/ 1 new death (8 new cases/ 1 new death)

Buchanan County – 84 cases / 4 hospitalizations/ 1 death

Dickenson County – 52 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 1 death

Lee County – 150 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 2 death (2 new cases)

Norton – 23 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 157 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (7 new cases)

Scott County – 120 cases / 12 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Smyth County – 171 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (2 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Tazewell County – 131 cases / 9 hospitalizations

Washington County, Va. – 288 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 6 deaths (5 new cases)

Wise County – 244 cases / 25 hospitalizations / 5 deaths (6 new cases)

On Monday, VDH reported Bristol’s first COVID-19 death.

VDH reported 32 new cases in Southwest Virginia on Monday.

Southwest Virginia has reported 25 total COVID-19 deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

