VDH: First case of South African COVID variant identified in SWVA as someone who recently returned after international travel

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WJHL)- Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said Thursday they’ve identified the first case of the South African COVID variant in Southwest Virginia.

According to a release on VDH’s website, ” The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) today announced that the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Southwest Virginia who recently returned to Virginia after international travel. All contacts of the case have been identified and appropriately managed.”

The release added that the variant first emerged in South Africa in late 2020 and is “associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.”

According to VDH officials, this specific variant has been identified in nine other states across the U.S. including North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.