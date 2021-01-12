VDH: Cumberland Plateau, LENOWISCO Health Districts to conduct vaccinations at larger sites

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the vaccine centre that has been set up in central Newcastle, Scotland Monday Jan. 11, 2021. The centre is one of the seven mass vaccination centres that opened Monday as the government continues to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination programme. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia residents who are 75 years of age or older will soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines at large community facilities.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts will transition to vaccinating at the larger sites on Wednesday, January 13.

VDH says the new locations are more centrally located in their districts and will replace the previously announced clinics.

“Moving these clinics to offsite locations will allow us to vaccinate more people more quickly, while allowing for safe social distancing for community members, staff and volunteers,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., interim director of the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts.

VDH says appointments will be required, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

The release says those hoping to be vaccinated will have to call in advance and qualify to receive the vaccine under the current phases. As of January 11, Phases 1a and 1b are qualified to receive vaccinations, as well as those over the age of 75.

Face coverings are required at the vaccination sites.

To schedule an appointment, call your local health department at the numbers below:

Cumberland Plateau Health District:

Buchanan County Health Department – 276-935-4591

Dickenson County Health Department – 276-926-4979

Russell County Health Department – 276-889-7621

Tazewell County Health Department – 276-988-5585

In the LENOWISCO Health District:

Lee County Health Department – 276-346-2011

Scott County Health Department – 276-386-1312

Wise County Health Department – 276-328-8000

Click here for more information.