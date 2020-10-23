VDH: COVID-19 cases ‘surging’ in Lee, Scott, Wise counties & Norton

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Cases of COVID-19 have officially been “surging” in three Southwest Virginia counties and Norton City.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Health, the LENOWISCO Health District, which encompasses Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, has surpassed 1,300 cumulative cases for the week ending on October 24.

The release says there have been 27 COVID-19 outbreaks, 103 hospitalizations and 23 deaths in the health district.

VDH warns that cases have been “increasing steadily over the last four weeks” in the health district.

“Simple and effective personal precautions are the key to limiting the spread of this disease,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts. “Remember and practice the three Ws: Wear a mask, Watch your distance (six feet), Wash your hands. And keep in mind that your behavior can help protect yourself and others — or put you and them at increased risk. This is especially important for the elderly, or those with other medical complications or conditions. Please make the right choices to protect yourself and others, everywhere and all the time.”

VDH reminds residents to commit to properly wearing a face mask when around others, both outside and inside unless you are only with members of your household.

The health district also advises getting a flu shot, on top of following social distancing guidelines.

“We can still gather together with friends and family, socialize, exercise, worship and celebrate the holidays, if we commit to doing so safely,” said Dr. Cantrell. “It’s simple and easy to protect yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you.”