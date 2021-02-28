VDH: B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The first cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in samples from three “adult residents of Southwest Virginia” who had no history of travel during the exposure periods, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

In a press release, VDH said with the identification of these cases in the region Virginia has now identified a total of 20 cases of this variant, and three cases of another strain that was first identified in South Africa.

“VDH investigated all three cases and their close contacts and managed them appropriately,” the press release said. “The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19.”

As of Sunday, the variant has been identified in 44 other U.S. states.

