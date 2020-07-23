VDH: Almost every Southwest Virginia county reports new COVID-19 cases Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 78,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The total case number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 81,237.

VDH said there have been 1,951 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state along with 103 probable COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, VDH reported 7,394 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 43 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 31 cases / 2 hospitalizations (4 new cases)

Buchanan County – 62 cases / 2 hospitalization (1 new case)

Dickenson County – 11 cases (1 new case)

Lee County – 58 cases / 3 hospitalizations (6 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations (3 new cases)

Russell County – 36 cases / 7 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Scott County – 30 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 75 cases / 6 hospitalizations/ 1 death (1 new case)

Tazewell County – 55 cases / 1 hospitalization (1 new case)

Washington County, Va. – 119 cases / 16 hospitalizations / 4 deaths (1 new case)

Wise County – 61 cases / 13 hospitalizations / 3 deaths (3 new cases)

On Thursday, VDH reported 22 new cases in our region.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

