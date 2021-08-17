VDH: 98 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Southwest Virginia

COVID transmission rates per capita are now twice as high in Southwest Virginia as they are in the state as a whole.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus in Southwest Virginia Tuesday.

The region’s seven-day community spread rate is now double that of the state as a whole according to VDH and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) data – 250.1 cases per 100,000 population compared to 124.1.

Scott County reports the highest spread rate at 361.7. Six other area counties have rates above 200, and Buchanan County’s rate is 195.2.

The CDC considers 100 and above as “high transmission.” Dickenson County falls in the “substantial transmission” zone at 69.8 new cases per 100,000 over the past week.

VDH reported 557,789 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 725,971.

VDH reports there have been 9,819 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,731 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (3 new cases)

Buchanan County – 1,678 cases / 123 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (12 new cases)

Dickenson County – 1,052 cases / 47 hospitalizations / 19 deaths

Lee County – 2,557 cases / 118 hospitalizations / 48 deaths (8 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 344 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths (3 new cases)

Russell County – 2,429 cases / 136 hospitalizations / 40 deaths (16 new cases)

Scott County – 2,054 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 61 deaths (11 new cases)

Smyth County – 3,153 cases / 211 hospitalizations / 95 deaths (8 new cases)

Tazewell County – 3,973 cases / 194 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (13 new cases / 1 new hospitalization)

Washington County, Va. – 5,386 cases / 456 hospitalizations / 115 deaths (13 new cases / 3 new hospitalizations)

Wise County – 3,567 cases / 190 hospitalizations / 107 deaths (11 new cases)

