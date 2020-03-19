Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Cancellations & Closings

VDH: 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia as of Thursday, none in SWVA

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has released a new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, there are 94 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday.

Of those 94, none are in Southwest Virginia.

19 cases have been hospitalized, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 2.

As of Thursday, VDH reports 1,923 people have been tested.

You can see the full VDH report by clicking here.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m, which you can watch on wjhl.com or on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss