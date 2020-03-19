VDH: 94 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia as of Thursday, none in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health has released a new total of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, there are 94 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday.

Of those 94, none are in Southwest Virginia.

19 cases have been hospitalized, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths remains at 2.

As of Thursday, VDH reports 1,923 people have been tested.

You can see the full VDH report by clicking here.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m, which you can watch on wjhl.com or on our Facebook page.