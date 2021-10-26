VDH: 9 new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday

Southwest Virginians have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at more than twice the statewide rate, adjusted for population, since Sept. 1.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Another nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in Southwest Virginia Tuesday along with seven new hospitalizations and 83 new cases.

The data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) show a continued drop in the seven-day community spread rate of new weekly cases per 100,000 population. That rate fell in the nine-county region to 271 from 288 Monday.

But case rates remain well more than double the statewide rate in Virginia, which dropped from 127 Monday to 123 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s nine reported deaths represented almost 19% of the state’s total 48 reported — from a region with just 3.4% of the state’s population. During the delta variant surge, deaths per 100,000 have run close to three times higher than the state average.

Buchanan, Tazewell and Wise counties each reported one new death due to the virus. Russell, Smyth and Washington counties each recorded two new deaths.

Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rate lags the state’s by more than 20%.

COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 in Southwest Virginia the past week are more than 2.5 times the state rate.

Since Sept. 1, Southwest Virginians are being hospitalized for COVID at more than double the state rate.



Smyth County has the third-highest rate of COVID deaths out of Virginia’s 95 counties since March 2020 — 387 per 100,000 population.

Of the seven new hospitalizations reported, two each were in Dickenson, Russell and Smyth counties while the other was in Buchanan County.

Southwest Virginians in the News Channel 11 viewing area have been hospitalized at more than twice the rate of Virginians since Sept. 1. Over the past week that figure is also more than double, at 11.1 per 100,000 regionally and 5.0 statewide.

Statewide, VDH reported 683,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Oct. 26.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 919,999.

VDH reports there have been 11,581 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,253 cases / 162 hospitalizations / 47 deaths (1 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 2,393 cases / 141 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 1,631 cases / 58 hospitalizations / 26 deaths (10 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)

Lee County – 3,701 cases / 138 hospitalizations / 59 deaths (1 new case)

Norton – 564 cases / 28 hospitalizations / 13 deaths

Russell County – 3,749 cases / 156 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (11 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Scott County – 3,129 cases / 163 hospitalizations / 77 deaths (6 new cases)

Smyth County – 4,844 cases / 295 hospitalizations / 118 deaths (7 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

Tazewell County – 5,671 cases / 220 hospitalizations / 103 deaths (12 new cases, 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 7,531 cases / 581 hospitalizations / 146 deaths (6 new cases, 2 new deaths)

Wise County – 5,262 cases / 228 hospitalizations / 129 deaths (21 new cases, 1 new death)

