VDH: 9 new COVID-19 deaths in Wise County, 105 new local cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths Thursday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).  

All nine deaths were reported in Wise County.

Statewide, VDH reported 190,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Thursday.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 210,787.

VDH reports there have been 3,594 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

VDH reported Wednesday morning that there are 13,576 confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 239 probable virus-related hospitalizations.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 459 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 7 deaths (10 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 351 cases / 19 hospitalizations/ 5 deaths
Dickenson County – 229 cases / 12 hospitalizations/ 1 death (6 new cases)
Lee County – 777 cases / 43 hospitalizations/ 11 deaths (7 new cases)
Norton – 65 cases / 5 hospitalizations (2 new cases)
Russell County – 729 cases / 53 hospitalizations / 8 deaths (13 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations)
Scott County – 659 cases / 40 hospitalizations / 12 deaths (15 new cases)
Smyth County – 887 cases / 62 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (17 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 1,521 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 29 deaths (22 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Wise County – 1,079 cases / 55 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (13 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 9 new deaths)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.

